Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Muang district of this coastal province south of Bangkok was heavily flooded, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) governor Veeris Ammarapala said on Sunday.including Sukhumvit, Srinakarin, Puttharaksa and Theparak.The estate is located on a large area of about 5,400 rai at Moo 4 in tambon Phraeksa of Muang district.Workers from companies inside the industrial estates were unable to leave their factories after completing their night shift.Mr Veeris said the army's Quartermaster Department, at the estate's request, sent a large vehicle and troops to help transport the workers out of the estate.Water pumps were deployed to drain the water out of the estate into a canal nearby.The Samut Prakan provincial administration organisation (PAO) asked the Irrigation Department to subsequently drain the water out of the canal into the sea.Mr Veeris said on Sunday afternoon the water inside the estate had dropped to a level passable for big vehicles. He expected small vehicles to be able to drive out on Sunday night.The Bang Phli Industrial Estate, also in Samut Prakan, had been warned to prepare for possible flooding.Mr Veeris said the IEAT would hold a meeting on Monday to follow up on the flooding situation.Residents tried to protect their properties by building a flood prevention wall with sandbags.