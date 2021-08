House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 select committee, which recently put together a blacklist of conservative influencers and journalists , has now expanded its scope to demand that telecommunications companies deliver phone records of certain GOP lawmakers.Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said that phone records requests would be submitted for "several hundred" people."I have nothing to hide," Jordan said, but went on to say that "if they cross this line," Republicans will keep up their questioning as well.Pelosi's committee did not say whose records they would be going after, or in what fashion they would demand the records from telecommunications companies.The list now includes Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Jody Hice (GA), Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ), Paul Gosar (AZ), Mo Brooks (AL), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert (TX), and Scott Perry (PA)."It was a terrible day. And the people who did wrong need to be held accountable," said Jordan. "The real question is, and I've said this many times, why weren't those guys who testified today and all the other Capitol Hill police who protect us and protect Capitol Hill, why weren't they given more help?"