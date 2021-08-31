Puppet Masters
Pelosi's Jan 6 committee demands telecom companies turn over GOP reps phone records
The Post Millennial
Mon, 30 Aug 2021 18:41 UTC
Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said that phone records requests would be submitted for "several hundred" people.
In response to this, Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), whose presence on the committee was vetoed by Pelosi, said "Rifling through the call logs of your colleagues would depart from more than 230 years of Congressional oversight. This type of authoritarian undertaking has no place in the House of Representatives and the information you seek has no conceivable legislative purpose," CNN reports.
"I have nothing to hide," Jordan said, but went on to say that "if they cross this line," Republicans will keep up their questioning as well.
Pelosi's committee did not say whose records they would be going after, or in what fashion they would demand the records from telecommunications companies. However, sources told CNN that those members of Congress were supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The list now includes Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Jody Hice (GA), Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ), Paul Gosar (AZ), Mo Brooks (AL), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert (TX), and Scott Perry (PA).
CNN said that this "records request is the first step in the committee's investigatory process" into the "deadly riot" of Jan. 6, during which Capitol Police officer Lt. Michael Byrd shot Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt. Byrd later claimed that in so doing he "saved countless lives."
Jordan said that the reason Pelosi didn't want him on the committee was that he and his colleague Rep. Jim Banks (IN) were going to ask tough questions.
"It was a terrible day. And the people who did wrong need to be held accountable," said Jordan. "The real question is, and I've said this many times, why weren't those guys who testified today and all the other Capitol Hill police who protect us and protect Capitol Hill, why weren't they given more help?"
"Why wasn't more help there that day? And the only person who can answer that question is the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. And I think she thought we were going to keep raising that question," Jordan continued, "and that's why she didn't put me on."
