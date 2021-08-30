© BPBD Karo Regency



Five people lost their lives after heavy rain caused landslides and mudflows in North Sumatra Province of Indonesia.Two landslides struck in areas of Kabanjahe District in Karo Regency late on 26 August 2021. Heavy rain also caused mudflows in Tiganderket District. No injuries or fatalities were reported.According to disaster authorities in Indonesia, the landslides in Kabanjahe damaged or destroyed 7 houses. Five people died in the incident while 4 people were injured.