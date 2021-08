© Moderna

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday afternoon that he had instructed the ministry to look into the case with safety as the top priority, adding he had received reports that the withdrawal "won't have a significant impact on the country's vaccination campaign." -Nikkei

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that around 1.6 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine have been taken out of useaccording to a ministry official.," the official told Nikkei , adding ""The company is investigating the reports and remains committed to working transparently and expeditiously with its partner, Takeda, and regulators to address any potential concerns," a spokesperson told Nikkei, adding that a "manufacturing issue" at a plant in Spain was to blame.After the complaints, the vaccine lot in question as well as two adjacent lots have been taken out of circulation "out of an abundance of caution," according to the spokesperson.The foreign matter that 'reacts to magnets' is sure to revive speculation over the viral 'Covid-19 vaccine magnet challenge,' in which dozens of people recorded magnets sticking to their vaccine injection sites.And while several 'fact-checking' websites have taken a crack at what's going on, the two most common explanations are 'they're faking it' or 'their skin was slightly wet.'Critics note with the fact that that graphene oxide is not listed as an ingredient in any available Covid-19 vaccine, while skeptics counter with 'so what?' If random batches are tainted with foreign substances, on accident or on purpose, of course they wouldn't be listed in the ingredients.In any event, Moderna stock isn't too happy today: