The Taliban has allowed Helmand River to once more flow into Iran's parched Sistan and Baluchestan province, providing water to over one million Iranians, according to Kuwaiti media outlet Al-Jarida.According to the report, the gates of Kamal Khan Dam were opened as part of an agreement between the Taliban and Iran which also saw the Islamic Republic resume fuel exports to Afghanistan on 23 August.Kamal Khan Dam was inaugurated in March of this year by exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who declared that Afghanistan would no longer give away free water to anyone and if they wanted it, Iran needed to provide fuel to Afghans in exchange. By doing so,But Iranian officials say that Afghanistan's decision to cut Iran off from a major water source was not done in response to water scarcity, but rather due to Washington's persistence on using any means necessary to put pressure on Tehran.Since the start of the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001,The Al-Jarida newspaper quotes an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander as saying thatTies between the neighboring nations have warmed considerably since the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, with Tehran also surrendering weapons and military equipment carried by fleeing Afghan deserters to the Taliban.