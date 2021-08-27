Society's Child
Taliban opens up Helmand River to drought-affected eastern Iran's 'Sistan and Baluchestan' province
The Cradle
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 00:00 UTC
According to the report, the gates of Kamal Khan Dam were opened as part of an agreement between the Taliban and Iran which also saw the Islamic Republic resume fuel exports to Afghanistan on 23 August.
Kamal Khan Dam was inaugurated in March of this year by exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who declared that Afghanistan would no longer give away free water to anyone and if they wanted it, Iran needed to provide fuel to Afghans in exchange. By doing so, Tehran says Ghani violated the Helmand River Treaty of 1973 which divided the water between the two countries.
But Iranian officials say that Afghanistan's decision to cut Iran off from a major water source was not done in response to water scarcity, but rather due to Washington's persistence on using any means necessary to put pressure on Tehran.
Since the start of the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, US forces also helped rebuild Kajakai Dam, which caused a major drought in eastern Iran and dried up Hamun Lake. This in turn has led to severe sandstorms, the desertification of agricultural areas and growing locust infestations.
The Al-Jarida newspaper quotes an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander as saying that following the Americans' hasty retreat from Kabul, Iran contacted the Taliban and raised the issue of the dams, to which the Taliban responded favorably.
Ties between the neighboring nations have warmed considerably since the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, with Tehran also surrendering weapons and military equipment carried by fleeing Afghan deserters to the Taliban.
- Physicists make laser beams visible in vacuum
- Newly discovered asteroid 2021 PH27 orbits the Sun in just 113 days
- Psychologist Dan Ariely retracts honesty study based on fake data
- The science of ants' underground cities
- Genetic patterns offer clues to evolution of homosexuality
- Australia's search for 'dark matter' deep in an old gold mine
- The Threat of an Ice Age is Real
- Disintegrating comet was seen by ancient civilisations
- Tesla to build humanoid robots to help owners with 'dangerous & repetitive tasks'
- Significant geothermal heat beneath the ice stream identified
- Unprecedented study of single woolly mammoth shows where it roamed from birth to death 17,000 years ago
- In mainstream journal, ID theorists explore "waiting times" for coordinated mutations
- Boston Dynamics drops new video of 5-foot atlas humanoid robot
- Earth's inner core is growing lopsided
- Indigenous Filipino group has highest known Denisovan ancestry
- Researchers say they've found a flaw exposing millions of devices' camera data and audio to hackers
- Study shows zinc's oxidation state can be made +3, fundamentally changing the element's chemistry
- Insect-killing plant found by Australian highway is new to science
- Study finds 'contrafreeloading' rare in domestic cats
- Research study finds Buddhist monks' bodies decay very slowly at death
I find that when people are truly searching to understand, they can find the right sources, especially in this information age. Likewise, when people are confronted with an uncomfortable reality that jars an existing belief, they can turn around and find what they need to prove that they were right all along.
If I was a gazzillionaire, I'd buy all the primetime ad space on every network for one hour and simply ask, Wheres the Flu?
The only way that could have happened was if the controllers wished to expedite the destruction of the dollar as the world reserve currency. How...
For what, and on what, did the United States spend more than $2 trillion ? That's $2,000,000,000,000.00 divided by 332,681,218 people. Per person...
"The Modelling-paper Mafiosi,": Much of the government's actions during this scamdemic have been based on models, not real world data. And the...
It is easy to stampede the herd. Make enough noise and they will run. The herd does not realise that if it stops running the chasers will stop. If...