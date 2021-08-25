A humpback whale carcass has washed ashore near Jalama Beach.Justin Viezbicke with the Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program says access to the whale has been difficult for his team as the carcass has been floating in and out of the water with the tide.They're hoping to determine a cause of death along with other information on the whale, but don't know when that will be done.Viezbicke says humpbacks are a protected species and advises people to stay away from the whale.He adds that whale deaths on the coast of California do occur from time to time."It's something that's natural, so it's not like anybody's eating right here, so, you know, it's far enough away but it's an adventure to see something you don't see every day, so it's unusual, stinky," said Ruben Vasquez visiting from Rancho Cucamonga.Beachgoers say the whale washed up about a week ago.