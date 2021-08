© Facebook / Código Veracruz Noticias

Later, the company released a statement on its Twitter page, where it said that as of 4:30 pm local time, it had localized the fire on the E-Ku-A2 platform of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap Production Asset, and also reported that a total of five people were injured as a result, all of them were taken to the hospital, and their lives are not in danger. The company stressed that there were no fatalities as a result of the incident.

Pemex did not immediately officially confirm that the explosion has occurred or provide additional details on the incident. At first, the company told Sputnik that it has not yet prepared an official report on the incident.

An offshore undersea pipeline which caught fire at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development region in the Gulf of Mexico in early July was also dubbed a "portal to hell" by social media users. The terrifying video rapidly went viral.

