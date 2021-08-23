An explosion followed by fire occurred on Sunday at an oil platform of the Mexican oil company Pemex, six people were injured, local media reported.
Also, the media reported an alleged statement by the company operating the facility on fire, indicating that the cause was a bolt of lightning striking the ethylene tower.
Later, the company released a statement on its Twitter page, where it said that as of 4:30 pm local time, it had localized the fire on the E-Ku-A2 platform of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap Production Asset, and also reported that a total of five people were injured as a result, all of them were taken to the hospital, and their lives are not in danger. The company stressed that there were no fatalities as a result of the incident.According to reports, the incident took place at a gas and crude oil distribution center for other oil facilities located in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Campeche. A total of six injuries have been reported so far, but no specific damage to objects has been indicated at the moment.
This oil facility is reportedly a part of the Ku-Maloop Zaap complex. The workers were closing valves to prevent further damage to oil facilities.
Pemex did not immediately officially confirm that the explosion has occurred or provide additional details on the incident. At first, the company told Sputnik that it has not yet prepared an official report on the incident.In the meantime, Codigo Veracruz has shared a video of the incident in the gulf.
Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world's largest offshore oil complexes.
An offshore undersea pipeline which caught fire at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development region in the Gulf of Mexico in early July was also dubbed a "portal to hell" by social media users. The terrifying video rapidly went viral.According to Pemex, a Mexican state-owned corporation, the offshore pipeline that caught fire was later put out, claiming a gas leak in an underwater pipeline was the cause of the incident.
Comment: News reports show that there have been fires at the Pemex facility in 2015 and 2019 - and there may be more - in addition to the two fires in 2021.
