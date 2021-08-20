This stunning Perseid fireball was recorded over Spain on 2021 August 18, at 2:20h local time. It was produced by a fragment (a meteoroid) from a comet. The meteoroid impacted the atmosphere at about 90.000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Cuenca (Region of Castilla-La Mancha). It began at a height of about 104 km and ended at an altitude of around 67 km above the ground level.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, Sierra Nevada (Granada), and El Arenosillo. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).