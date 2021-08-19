© Ministry of Roads and Highways Ghana



© Ministry of Roads and Highways Ghana



© Ministry of Roads and Highways Ghana



© Ministry of Roads and Highways Ghana

Damaging floods struck in Ghana's Upper West Region after recent heavy rainfall. Disaster authorities said over 1,605 people were affected and over 100 homes destroyed.National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said flooding affected Nadowli-Kaleo District, Jirapa District, and the Lawra municipality in the Upper West Region.Initial assessments revealed 336 people were displaced after 155 houses were destroyed in the floods. Around 1,605 people were directly affected but many more are suffering as a result of damage to crops and roads in the area. Over 700 farms have suffered some damage, NADMO said.Media reported a heavy downpour lasting 12 hours on 13 August triggered the flooding. Several major roads suffered severe damage, disrupting transport and livelihoods. Bridges in the areas were also damaged and some communities have been cut off."This is a national disaster. The roads will be fixed in record time" Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta assured the people of the Upper West RegionGaoua a town in neighbouring Burkina Faso situated about 50 km west of Jirapa recorded 82 mm of rain in 24 hours to 13 August.