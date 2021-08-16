The downfall of the Afghan government and rapid advancement of the Taliban who entered the country's capital taking over key locations, has sent thousands fleeing in a desperate bid to escape before the takeover is complete.Footage circulating online shows the city's street packed with cars, as people tried to either reach their homes - or the city's airport, the last option remaining to escape.As civilian traffic waned in the evening,The group has already taken over multiple key locations, including the presidential palace.A large group of those seeking to leave the country were filmed by the airport's entrance as several shots, apparently fired by airport security to prevent a stampede, rang out in the background.Reuters reported, citing anonymous senior US military officials. From that moment on, the evacuations proceeded only via military aircraft, they said.People seeking to be evacuated were seen boarding a C-17 Globemaster heavy cargo military plane, presumably belonging to the US Air Force. The video was apparently shot in the military part of the airport, with the evacuation process appearing to be organized.The civilian part of the facility, however, has been plunged into complete chaos. Hundreds of people were seen roaming the airfield trying to board commercial flights.