Several countries in West and Central Africa have recorded severe floods in the past week.Heavy rains in Niger have killed at least 55 people and left 53,000 homeless.The worst-hit regions are Maradi in the southeast, Agadez in the northern part of the desert and the capital Niamey.Just this week, residents of several neighbourhoods in Cameroon's commercial capital Douala woke up to waist-deep flood water. This followed torrential rains that battered the city for over 24 hours.This is one of the worst floods the city has seen in recent years. Flooding has left hundreds of homes under water and cut off main roads, causing massive traffic jams.