They were killed in four separate incidents of lightning strikes in the districtA total of four people including two teenagers died from separate lightning strikes in Sherpur on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Mostofa Mia of Krishnapur Doripara village in Sherpur sadar, Azizul Haque of Lava village in Nokla upazila, Md Arman Hossain of Goshaipur village in Sreebardi upazila, and Russel Mia of Jhenaigati upazila.Mostofa was struck by a thunderbolt on Wednesday afternoon when he was working in a paddy field during rain. Two others were injured in the strike.Later, he was rescued and taken to Sherpur Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Azizul Haque was also struck by a thunderbolt in a paddy field during rain. He died on the spot.Besides, the rest of the victims were teenage boys who were killed in two separate strikes in Jhenaigati and Sreebardi upazilas.Abul Bashar, an officer of district special police, confirmed the incidents.