The sun has risen on another summer day in British Columbia where thousands of hard-working personnel are combining their efforts to get the province's ongoing wildfire situation under control.Currently, there areand here's how they break down by region:Kamloops Fire Centre - 80Southeast Fire Centre - 62Prince George Fire Centre - 58Cariboo Fire Centre - 32Coastal Fire Centre - 22Northwest Fire Centre - 6More than 3,500 firefighters and other personnel are currently assigned to wildfires throughout the province and 364 of them are from outside of BC.They're receiving aerial support from 209 helicopters and planes.As a result of wildfires, there are 63 evacuation orders and 108 evacuation alerts in place that are affecting 6,219 and 31,902 properties respectively.Here's how they break down by Emergency Management BC region:Central - 52 orders and 96 alertsNortheast - 5 orders and 7 alertsSoutheast - 2 orders and 10 alertsSouthwest - 3 orders and 3 alertsNorthwest - 0 orders and 2 alertsVancouver Island Central Coast - 1 order and 0 alertsFor all the latest information on BC's constantly evolving wildfire situation, click this link.