fire
The sun has risen on another summer day in British Columbia where thousands of hard-working personnel are combining their efforts to get the province's ongoing wildfire situation under control.

Since April 1, there have been 1,451 wildfires in BC that have burned just over 650,000 hectares of land.


Currently, there are 260 active wildfires and here's how they break down by region:

Kamloops Fire Centre - 80
Southeast Fire Centre - 62
Prince George Fire Centre - 58
Cariboo Fire Centre - 32
Coastal Fire Centre - 22
Northwest Fire Centre - 6

More than 3,500 firefighters and other personnel are currently assigned to wildfires throughout the province and 364 of them are from outside of BC.

They're receiving aerial support from 209 helicopters and planes.

As a result of wildfires, there are 63 evacuation orders and 108 evacuation alerts in place that are affecting 6,219 and 31,902 properties respectively.


Here's how they break down by Emergency Management BC region:

Central - 52 orders and 96 alerts
Northeast - 5 orders and 7 alerts
Southeast - 2 orders and 10 alerts
Southwest - 3 orders and 3 alerts
Northwest - 0 orders and 2 alerts
Vancouver Island Central Coast - 1 order and 0 alerts

For all the latest information on BC's constantly evolving wildfire situation, click this link.