© Susana Veera/Reuters/KJN



Two-thirds of Americans say they will continue to wear masks when sick and dress in comfortable clothing more often once the pandemic ends, according to a new poll.The poll , conducted by The Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, found thatSixty-six percent of those polled saidafter the threat of COVID-19 ends, with 31 percent saying they will not.The poll comes as cases of the coronavirus skyrocket amid a new wave of cases of the delta variant, which is highly contagious. Outbreaks have raised new questions about just when the United States will really move beyond the pandemic.The poll found that even when the pandemic ends, some health safety measures implemented over the past year and a half may remain intact.in crowded places after COVID-19 is no longer a threat. Fifty-four percent, however, said they do not plan to still use face coverings.Virtual communication may also continue to be popular once the pandemic ends.compared to 52 percent who said they do not.with doctors, compared to 57 percent who said they will not.Seventy-three percent of those polled said they plan to do so, with onlyThe poll surveyed 1,000 adults nationally between July 6 and July 21. The margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points.