During the day, some traffic accidents with minor damages were reported in different sectors of Punta Arenas, as well as falls of people due to snow and frost.In the early hours of yesterday, a heavy snow began to fall in Punta Arenas, which covered the main streets of the city in white, and even more so in the western sector.This created problems for drivers, who found it difficult to walk, also considering that in recent days the flow of vehicles increased considerably.One of the affected sectors was the ascent of Pedro Aguirre Cerda street, in front of María Behety Park (in the photo), where the vehicles could not specify the slope, to reach Manuel Rodríguez street, having to help each other to complete the section .Another of the affected sectors was a street near the Brewery, where a truck could not maneuver to go up, as happened in Frei Montalva avenue, on the slope before reaching Ignacio Carrera Pinto street.