© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov



"We are seeing a watershed.

We will find out who will be part of 'Greater America' - like the US and Northwest Europe - and who will be on the side of 'Greater Eurasia.'"

The Soviet Union might have lost the first Cold War, but Russia is ahead in the rematch with the US and, this time, has every chance of coming out on top. That's according to one well-known Moscow scholar, Sergey Karaganov.Speaking to Russian newspaper Argumenty I Fakty, the academic argued that Moscow is now much stronger than it was during the late Soviet period, and the West has weakened in that time.Karaganov has been, a prestigious university in Moscow. He is also well-known for the eponymous 'Karaganov doctrine,' which states that Moscow should act as a defender of human rights for ethnic Russians living in the near abroad."There are several factors that allow us to talk about good chances for success," the professor explained.Firstly, he claims,"But, to win even against a weakening but still powerful West, we need to pursue the right policies, both at home and abroad," Karaganov warned., such as what he described as Moscow's need to feed half of the world despite local food shortages, as a benefit in its current situation. He sees the lack of dependent client states as an advantage in Russia's current situation.he explained. "It is no coincidence that, with the loss of these subsidies, all of them became dramatically poorer."When it comes to China, Karaganov dubs the relationship a "semi-alliance," noting that it came about due to the West's geostrategic failures. However, the political scientist warned against "selling the country's sovereignty" to Beijing, repeating the mistakes of Europe's close friendship with Washington in the past.Karaganov is well-known for his favorable opinion of relations between Russia and China, and has pushed for a closer relationship between Beijing and Moscow."Knowing Russian history and the psychology of our people and political class, I think that we will not sell our sovereignty to anyone," he added. "I also hope for the wisdom of the Chinese political class. If I were Chinese, I would never do anything against Russia."Furthermore, China isn't Russia's only close partner, Karaganov stated.