Five people were missing and several injured after an explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending up plumes of smoke and prompting police to ask nearby residents to remain in their homes.The explosion happened at 9.40 a.m. local time (0740 GMT), causing a fire at a fuel depot at Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Lanxess (LXSG.DE) , Chempark operator Currenta said.Several nearby motorways were closed, and police said drivers should take detours to avoid the area.More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro (1COV.DE) , Bayer, Lanxess and Arlanxeo, according to its website.Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MQG.AX) for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12 billion).