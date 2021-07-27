An earthquake of 6.2-magnitude on Richter Scale struck near Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said. The earthquake hit offshore Sulawasi island at around 5.39 PM but there is no tsunami warning as of now, news agency AFP reported.There were no immediate reports of damage or loss of life. The epicenter of the quake was at aand at 97 km west-northwest of Luwuk, according to USGS. Tremors from the strong earthquake were also felt about 200 kilometres from the epicentre at Palu.Indonesia falls under the 'Ring of Fire' arc on the Pacific ocean that has an intense seismic activity throughout the year. Also Read - Powerful Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Jolts Panama and Costa RicaIn 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake, followed by tsunami in Palu had left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.