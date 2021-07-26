© EPA



© Xinhua



Australia hit by 'reckless' anti-lockdown protests

Indonesia extends virus curbs

Thailand reports record cases

South Korea steps up curbs ahead of holiday

Vietnam says more US vaccine donations expected

Health authorities recorded 17,045 new infections, bringing the total to 1.01 million with 7,994 deaths.On June 28, the government extended its lockdown for an indefinite period, but the spread of infections has not stopped, especially in the Kuala Lumpur metropolitan area. It has saidon Monday, but the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been criticised for failing to control the pandemic.Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase of the year in locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Sunday amid fears of a wave of new infections and extended restrictions after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest."In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the country's most populous state, told reporters. I hope it won't be a setback, but it could be," she said.There were 141 Covid-19 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. The outbreak, which began in June, is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and has nowin New South Wales. There are 43 people in intensive care, up from 37 a day earlier.Under fire for a slow vaccine roll-out,"Let me be clear - there's not an alternative to the lockdown in New South Wales to get this under control. There is no other magic bullet that's going to do that," Morrison told reporters at a televised media conference. He called the anti-lockdown protests in Sydney reckless and self-defeating.While Berejiklian and other state leaders have blamed Canberra for the slow vaccine roll-out, critics have said NSW did not enforce its stay-at-home orders, which has led to Delta variant leaks to other states.At least 38 of the new cases in NSW had spent time in the community while infectious, state health authorities said. Numbers of such cases have stayed stubbornly high even after four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, now expected to be extended beyond July 30. The state reported two deaths overnight, including a woman in her 30s with no pre-existing conditions.To help speed up vaccinations in Sydney, the government's official adviser, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), on SaturdayMorrison said on Sunday"To have those booster shots pre-ordered means we can go into 2022 with confidence," he said.raising hopes the state will end a hard lockdown imposed 10 days ago.State Premier Daniel Andrews said it was too early to say whether restrictions will be eased on Tuesday, but: "At this stage, though, things are going well". All of the cases were linked to the current outbreak clusters and all of them were in isolation throughout their infectious period, the state's health department said.South Australia reportedon Sunday.Indonesia extended its Covid-19 restrictions by a week to August 2 to try to curb infections, President Joko Widodo announced on Sunday, after the government said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths."I'd like to thank all Indonesians for their understanding and support for the curbs that have been effective for 23 days," the president said, adding that infections and hospital bed occupancies had declined, without specifying by how much.Considerably looser than the previous curbs, he said theSome businesses, from salons and laundries to vehicle repair shops, are now allowed to open.Indonesia last week reported record-high deaths on four separate days, the last of which was 1,566 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative deaths to more than 83,000. Total infections have climbed to more thanThe average number of Covid-19 deaths reported each day in Indonesia has been increasing for 10 days straight, a Reuters tracker shows.with Southeast Asia's largest country primarily reliant on shots produced by China's Sinovac Biotech.Thailand on Sunday reportedbringing the country's cumulative cases to 497,302. Thailand also reported 129 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 4,059.Elsewhere,a government statement said on Sunday. The Covid-19 death toll rose by 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 420,551, health ministry data showed.South Korea said on Sunday itwarning that its worst-ever Covid-19 wave might spread further in the summer holiday season. The curbs will be increased to Level 3 on a four-level scale, which will mean a 10pm dining curfew and ban on gatherings of more than four people, from Tuesday for two weeks for most areas except for some small counties.President Moon Jae-in told an intra-agency meeting reviewing efforts in the campaign against the coronavirus. "There has been an increase in movements nationwide, especially around vacation spots."South Korea early this month imposed the toughest Level 4 curbs, which include a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm, in the capital Seoul and neighbouring areas.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday reported 1,487 cases for Saturday, the highest increase recorded on any weekend.The United States is considering giving more coronavirus vaccines to Vietnam, its ambassador to the United States said on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country struggles to control outbreaks of the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing rapid outbreaks of infections, with daily cases repeatedly hitting new highs.from the United States on Sunday, taking the amount given by the US, via the global Covax Facility, to 5 million doses."The US side has said it is also considering more vaccine donations to Vietnam soon," the ambassador to the United States, Ha Kim Ngoc, said speech posted on a government website.its foreign ministry said on Thursday, adding that production could begin in the fourth quarter or early in 2022. The ministry did not identify the US and Vietnamese companies involved in the talks. State media reported on Saturday Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup was in talks withClinical trials could begin in Vietnam in August, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, adding that theVingroup and Arcturus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Vietnam kept the virus at bay for the first year of the pandemic but infections have been spreading quickly since late April.The health ministry reported 7,968 infections on Saturday, a record daily increase. In all, it has recorded nearly 95,000 infections and at least 370 deaths, most in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City. Nearly half of the latest shipment of Moderna vaccines will be sent to that city, the US Embassy in Hanoi said on Saturday.