North Texas residents took to social media Sunday night to discuss and share videos of a flash streaking across the sky.Many people across Dallas-Fort Worth noted they saw a brilliant fireball about 8:57 p.m. Sunday. In fact, it was seen as far south as Austin, as far north as Oklahoma and as far east as Louisiana.It streaked from the southwest to the northeast and exploded, evidently over Northeast Texas. One resident in Bonham said it "shook his house."