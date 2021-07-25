In a shocking incident, which was captured in a video a piece of land in Haryana can be seen rising over a water body after the heavy downpours. The video has gone viral on social media. The video shows a submerged ground rising suddenly, leaving onlookers shocked.The 1.58-second video begins with a piece of land rising abruptly from under the water. The person recording the video on his phone is heard expressing shock at the unusual sight.People in the background are heard saying in Haryanvi that the bizarre incident might have happened after rainfall in the area. The exact location of the incident is not known yet.