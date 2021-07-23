© Getty Images / Blue Planet Studio

Investigators in Moscow have filed charges against a number of doctors at a medical center in the Russian capital, alleging that they ran a secret off-the-books scheme to sell almost a dozen babies from the clinic to shadowy men.A lawyer representing the doctors, one of whom is the head of the reproductive health facility, outlined the accusations his clients are facing in comments to TASS on Friday. "According to the final accusation, the defendants in the case, and in three cases they allegedly failed to complete the crime.""As the investigators established, under the guise of infertility treatment, the accused made illegal use of assisted reproductive technologies and, in exchange for a reward, handed over the children to the buyers, violating the foundations of law and order and morality," he said.According to the indictment, thesuch as those on offer at the clinic. It went on to reveal that theThe doctors stand accused ofThe suspects in the case now face trial for human trafficking, given the apparent intention to allow buyers to take the babies overseas.The Global Slavery Index points out that in 2015, the last year for which data is available, there were 285 cases of human trafficking identified by prosecutors. 202 were child victims or others intended for sexual exploitation.