Police authorities here reported that two people died after being struck by lightning at a rest house within the compound of St. Francis De Assissi Parish Church, Brgy. Mauanan Monday, July 19.Virginia Acosta, 64, chapel assistant, and Samuel Cruz, 42, and both residents of the said place were rushed to Tuao District Hospital where they were eventually pronounced dead.The police said the victims, who were securing their carabaos in front of the convent, decided take shelter at the said rest house during a heavy downpour.However, Rogie Perez, 21, was sitting at the convent at that time when he heard a loud lightning burst.Perez, who stays inside the convent later on saw the two victims badly injured due to the incident.