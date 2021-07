© NPR

By only covering specific stories that bolster the conservative agenda (such as... polarizing ones about race and sexuality issues)... readers still come away from The Daily Wire's content with the impression that Republican politicians can do little wrong and cancel culture is among the nation's greatest threats.

National Public Radio complains about a media figure who tells people "what their opinions should be" and uses political "buzzwords".Yesterday's NPR article, " Outrage As A Business Model: How Ben Shapiro Is Using Facebook To Build An Empire ," is among the more unintentionally funny efforts at media criticism in recent times.The piece is about Ben Shapiro, but one doesn't have to have ever followed Shapiro, or even once read the Daily Wire , to get the joke. The essence of NPR's complaint is thata fact that, "experts worry," may be "furthering polarization" in America. NPR refers to polarizing media as if they're making an anthropological discovery of a new and alien phenomenon.The piece goes on to note that "other conservative outlets such as The Blaze News and The Western Journal that publish aggregated and opinion content have also "generally been more successful...than legacy news outlets over the past year, according to NPR's analysis." In other words,: "The articles The Daily Wire publishes don't normally include falsehoods.", because Shapiro "publicly denounced the alt-right and other people in Trump's orbit," as well as "the conspiracy theory that Trump is the rightful winner of the 2020 election."because, "publicly the site does not purport to be a traditional news source."Moreover, much like the New York Times editorial page (but somehow worse), the public news leader'sFor at least a year especially, listening to NPR has been like being pinned in wrestling beyond the three-count. Everything is about race or gender, and you can't make it stop.Conservatives have always hated NPR, but in the last year I hear more and more politically progressive people, in the media, talking about the station asMixed in with Ibram Kendi recommendations for children's books, instructions on how to "decolonize your bookshelf" and "talk to your parents about racism" (even if your parents are an interracial couple), and important dispatches from the war on complacency like " Monuments And Teams Have Changed Names As America Reckons With Racism, Birds Are Next ".Yet without any irony, yesterday's piece still made deadpan complaint about Shapiro's habit of "telling [people] what their opinions should be" and speaking in "buzzwords."This was functionally the same piece as the recent New York Times article, " Is the Rise of the Substack Economy Bad for Democracy ?" which similarlywhich in media terms means not losing money hand over fist. There, too, the reasons for the rise of an alternative media outlet were presented by critics as a frightening, unsolvable Scooby-Doo mystery.It's not. NPR sucks and is unlistenable, so people are going elsewhere. People like Shapiro are running their strategy in reverse and making fortunes doing it. One of these professional analysts has to figure this one out eventually, right?