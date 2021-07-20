Fire in the Sky
14 cameras record a meteor fireball over Brazil
climaaovivo.com
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 18:30 UTC
Live Weather Cameras recorded a meteor in Minas Gerais and São Paulo in the early hours of Monday (19).
(Translated by Google)
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Rockets hit near Afghanistan presidential palace in Kabul
- Chinese subway passengers trapped by rising floodwaters as torrential rain pounds Henan province - 8 inches of rainfall in an hour
- German officials left dams full for weeks even with heavy rains forecasted
- 14 cameras record a meteor fireball over Brazil
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- What is the Israeli-developed Pegasus spyware and why are the world's journalists so angry and spooked by it?
- Real-world patients are up to 400% more likely to suffer adverse events than drug trials show - Lancet study
- Investigation opened into giant Macron-Hitler billboard comparing France's Covid policy to Nazi regime
- Twitter temporarily suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene - again
- JK Rowling blasts Trans Activists after death threat: 'This movement poses no risk to Women whatsoever'
- South African ex-president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial resumes online
- Saudi Arabia moving towards banning unvaccinated from travel, Switzerland's MPs want 'vaccine status stickers' & apartheid healthcare system
- Protesters brutally beaten and arrested by police on UK "Freedom Day"
- Biden Admin, Norway blame China for Microsoft email hack
- New book shows top US general comparing Trump supporters to Nazis seeking a 'coup'
- Series of rare waterspouts filmed over the Baltic Sea off Poland
- Pack of dogs maul woman to death in Newport, Tennessee - 2nd such fatality along same road in 3 months
- Fauci: Smallpox, polio would still be in U.S. if "false information" spread like it has with COVID
- Pit bulls attack, kill 59-year-old woman at home in West El Paso, Texas
- 'Historic rainfall': Explosion at aluminum plant in China caused by severe flooding
- Rockets hit near Afghanistan presidential palace in Kabul
- What is the Israeli-developed Pegasus spyware and why are the world's journalists so angry and spooked by it?
- Twitter temporarily suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene - again
- Saudi Arabia moving towards banning unvaccinated from travel, Switzerland's MPs want 'vaccine status stickers' & apartheid healthcare system
- Biden Admin, Norway blame China for Microsoft email hack
- New book shows top US general comparing Trump supporters to Nazis seeking a 'coup'
- Australian PM Morrison's approval rating slumps on slow vaccine rollout
- Leak exposes global abuse of cyber-spying weapon to target politicians, activists, & journalists
- Skynet has gone LIVE!
- Best of the Web: Gotcha, suckers! On 'Freedom Day', UK govt declares mandatory vaccinations for all adults "anywhere large crowds gather"
- Iran, Australia, Singapore reimpose or tighten lockdown restrictions - because 'cases' - France "not ruling out" curfews
- Republican senators abandon stronger IRS enforcement for funding $1.2T infrastructure plan
- Israel's foreign minister admits it's an apartheid state
- Israeli spyware successfully broke into journalists' iPhones by sending iMessages that didn't even need to be read
- Russian envoys in Afghanistan evacuated 'temporarily' as Taliban fighters gain ground in troubled nation after US forces withdraw
- Israel comes up with new plan 'for punishing violators of lockdowns'
- "Yankee, time to go home!": Iraqi PM says US combat troops have to leave
- Moscow's media watchdog says YouTube leads in anti-Russian censorship and refusing to delete illegal content, after anti-trans video row
- Belarusan 'Guaido' begs help from Biden: Tikhanovskaya calls on Americans to oust Lukashenko
- French protesters draw anger at comparing vaccines to Nazi horrors - but the objectors are missing the point
- Real-world patients are up to 400% more likely to suffer adverse events than drug trials show - Lancet study
- Investigation opened into giant Macron-Hitler billboard comparing France's Covid policy to Nazi regime
- JK Rowling blasts Trans Activists after death threat: 'This movement poses no risk to Women whatsoever'
- South African ex-president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial resumes online
- Protesters brutally beaten and arrested by police on UK "Freedom Day"
- Fauci: Smallpox, polio would still be in U.S. if "false information" spread like it has with COVID
- Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, allowing Jewish settlers to pray at site
- Alarming number of Americans think vaccines contain microchips to control people
- Covidiot or Covid-idiot? Which one are you?
- Ben Shapiro strikes back at NPR hit piece on Daily Wire's 'conservative agenda'
- Retired Aussie army officer BURNS service medal in protest over govt abandoning Afghan interpreters to face 'slaughter' by Taliban
- The overlooked factors in police abuse cases
- Blast at Iraqi market kills 25, injures 47
- 'Unity Is Freedom': Anti-lockdown protesters rally in London as Covid-19 restrictions lifted in England
- Father and son police officers charged with joining Proud Boys at Capitol riot
- 'The government is losing ground' residents say as gangs take territory in Venezuela's capital
- Drug deaths in Russia spike 60% during pandemic
- Cuban artist slams BLM: 'all black lives matter, except Cuban black lives'
- Florida: Man nicknamed 'Bubba' stole gator from mini-golf course, repeatedly threw it up in the air to 'teach it a lesson,' police say
- Over half a million Chinese sign WHO letter demanding probe into Fort Detrick lab, reports suggest
- 500-year-old skulls with facial modification unearthed in Gabon
- Oink Vey! Evidence ancient Israelites ate pork revealed by pig skeleton in First Temple-period Jerusalem
- First genetic evidence from medieval plague victims suggests Black Death reached Southern Italy
- Archaeologists suggest rock-cut cave was home of exiled Anglo-Saxon King
- Oldest known cosmetics found in ceramic bottles on Balkan Peninsula
- Haifa: Planned death of a city - Palestine's past remembered
- UK supported the coup in Bolivia to gain access to its 'white gold'
- Israel unveils major discovery from Jerusalem's Second Temple era
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: Murderers, Tyrants and Lunatics - A History of Rome at Its Worst
- Skeletons of twin infant Vikings discovered in Christian burial in Sweden
- America's impressive history of bioweapons attacks against its own people
- Revolver explores Feds favorite espionage tactic: Fake bodyguards
- DNA study traces origins of modern Japanese to Paleolithic man
- Rare 51,000-year-old bone carving suggest Neanderthals were artists
- Canada Day special: How a 'synthetic nationalism' was created to break the US-Russia alliance
- No sign of foreigners in Turkey's Bronze Age Alalakh burials despite it being 'international age'
- Ancient carved snake found in Finnish neolithic dig site, Järvensuo
- Ornate stone carving discovered at Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall
- World's first-known plague victim was hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Coma sighted on megacomet situated beyond Saturn
- Chicxulub impact event left evidence of giant ripples under Louisiana
- Russia to build $50 million high-tech ultraviolet telescope to be launched into space in October 2025
- The sun fires off its third 'halo CME' in as many days
- MIT predicted in 1972 that society will collapse this century. New research shows we're on schedule.
- Speaking in tongues: Russia's tech giant Yandex working on AI video translator to allow viewers to watch anything with voiceover
- Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows
- Massive DNA 'Borg' structures perplex scientists
- 'Moon wobble' cycle & sea level rise will cause surge in coastal flooding starting in 2030s, NASA claims
- No ovaries required: viable eggs grown in a dish
- NASA identifies possible fix for Hubble after major glitch put space telescope into safe mode for past month
- Algae species with 3 distinct sexes discovered
- Best of the Web: Top gain-of-function scientist Ralph Baric admitted viruses can be lab engineered 'without a trace'
- New type of stellar grain discovered in ancient mineral aggregates isolated from the Allende meteorite
- Human environmental genome recovered in the absence of skeletal remains
- Trust 'the science', but how much scientific research is actually fraudulent?
- Meteorite that fell in February 'most important ever to be recovered in Britain'
- Jupiter's X-ray aurora explained
- Microbes that feast on crushed rocks thrive in Antarctica's ice-covered lakes
- Revisiting Dr Judy Wood - Because she's right about 9/11
- Chinese subway passengers trapped by rising floodwaters as torrential rain pounds Henan province - 8 inches of rainfall in an hour
- German officials left dams full for weeks even with heavy rains forecasted
- Series of rare waterspouts filmed over the Baltic Sea off Poland
- Pack of dogs maul woman to death in Newport, Tennessee - 2nd such fatality along same road in 3 months
- Pit bulls attack, kill 59-year-old woman at home in West El Paso, Texas
- 'Historic rainfall': Explosion at aluminum plant in China caused by severe flooding
- Moonfish from the tropics found dead on Oregon beach
- Two dams collapse following torrential rain in China's Inner Mongolia
- Lightning strikes kill 5 in Bihar, India
- Lightning strike kills golfer in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania
- New Zealand - Emergency declared as hundreds evacuate floods in Marlborough Region - up to a foot of rain in 48 hours
- Lightning strike kills 3 members of a family in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan
- Greece struck with 5,000 lightning bolts
- At least 33 killed in Mumbai landslides and floods - up to 10 inches of rain falls in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Rare EF2 tornado in Ontario leaves 'catastrophic' damage
- Vehicles submerged on Lagos Island, Nigeria amid heavy rainfall
- Weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and flooding hit Saudi Arabia
- Flood hits 10 provinces in Iran, leaving 6 dead, 2 missing
- Strong rainstorms cause local floods across Austria
- Flash floods after 204mm (8 inches) of rain in 48 hours leave 4 dead, dozens rescued in Oman
- 14 cameras record a meteor fireball over Brazil
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: Covid Vaccine News Roundup
- Drug trials underestimated side effects
- Cloth face masks might comfort you but they won't protect you from Covid
- Carcinogen found in 5 Johnson & Johnson sunscreens, lab testing finds benzene in 78 other products
- What SAGE Gets Wrong: The evidence that almost everyone is exposed during a 'surge' and most are immune
- USA deaths from drug overdose increased by almost 30% in 2020, likely related to lockdowns
- Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai not administering new Alzheimer's drug
- J&J sued after recalling sunscreens due to cancer-causing chemical
- Best of the Web: Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus
- To prevent three deaths, COVID jab kills two
- Best of the Web: Lockdowns blocked flu spread, what happens when it returns?
- Autoimmune hepatitis reported following India's Covishield vaccine
- Children at "extremely low" risk of Covid complications, even those with multiple comorbidities
- US infants struck by winter virus in summer after lockdowns disrupt immunity & transmission
- US Alzheimer drug received FDA approval despite no proven benefits, investigation launched
- Entire French population contaminated with heavy metals, industrial agriculture may be to blame - study
- N.Korea rejected AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over side effects, says think-tank
- Best of the Web: Analysis: Might COVID injections reduce lifespan?
- Best of the Web: 'Urgent' British report calls for complete cessation of COVID vaccines in humans
- Study finds high carbon dioxide levels in kids who wear face masks, concludes: 'Children should not be forced to wear face masks'
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
Quote of the Day
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
Recent Comments
.. Sputnik sounds like anuther Olympic sport? or, Beware Dorothy [Link]
GOVERNMENT WHISTLEBLOWER FREQUENCY DNA BIOWEAPON CONNECTS TARGETED HUMANS TO A.I. MIND CONTROL GRID [Link]
She must be saying something right to get banned like that. I often wonder if this woman is an illegitimate daughter of D. Trump
Meanwhile the royal children megan and hairy want you to buy their books because they deem themselves royal. I bet large numbers of British...
Be careful Israel, the only reason you still have intact buildings is because there remain some Palestinians alive. Once a tipping point in...