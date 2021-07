© Corbett Report

Do you remember how I opened my three-part series on The Year Ahead this past January?As Lenin rightly observed : "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." Perhaps there are years in which centuries happen.I imagine that anyone who had trouble understanding that observation eighteen months ago understands it pretty well by now. Two weeks to flatten the curve, but no masks. Two more weeks, but masks. You must mask. Protesters are grandma killers. George Floyd. Non-protesters are racists. Hunter Biden. The (s)election. Hydroxychloriquine to Ivermectin to vaccines, but no vaccine passports. OK, vaccine passports. And on and on and on . . .Yes, events are passing through the newswires with such rapidity that it's difficult to even keep up with them anymore. Don't believe me yet? Then allow me to demonstrate.Back six years ago (approximately three lifetimes ago in newtime), I wrote an article that imagined a conversation between someone in 2015 and someone who had time traveled from the 1950s. It played on the idea of how completely the world had transformed in those 60 years, and how the world of 2015 looked nothing like the world of 1955.Well, today let's imagine that our interlocutor from that 2015 article fell into a coma immediately after having his conversation with the man from the 1950s. He just woke up yesterday. Now, someone from 2021 is trying to explain the last six years to him."OK, explain this to me again. Why are we wearing masks?""A pandemic? Oh my God! This is terrible!""So how many of your friends and family have you lost?""What? I thought you said it's a terrible pandemic.""Social whatstance?""I'm American.""Still not reading you.""So everyone has to stay six feet apart?""Permission to leave your home?""Quarantine hotel?""Well, yes, actually. Yes, I do.""I don't understand anything anymore. Just give me my phone. I want to catch up on my newsfeeds. They still have Twitter and Facebook and Youtube in 2021, right?""Good. . . . Hey wait, where'd all my subscriptions and follows go? All of my favorite creators' accounts have been deleted.""The Last American Vagabond.""Press For Truth.""The Corbett Report.""Oh, it looks like his backup channel is still up on YouTube.""Safer?""Oh, right. So what did I miss? Let me guess, Hillary won in 2016, didn't she?""Jeb?""Why?""Did it work?""So that's why Putin put Trump in the White House?""What?""Really? So the UK isn't part of the EU anymore?""OK, so back to this pandemic thing. Are they working on a cure? Is there any hope in sight?""What? A vaccine? For a pandemic that started last year?""Aren't you concerned about the long-term safety?""But I thought you just said — ""What does that mean?""You already said that.""So if they have these vaccines then why are you doing this social christmasing — ""Whatever. Why are you doing that and wearing the masks and staying home?""What? So what exactly does this vaccine do, then?""So, let me get this straight: You are sticking an experimental new mRNA vaccine into your arm that was rushed to market — "" — and it doesn't even prevent you from catching the disease?""So how did it even get approved?""NOT APPROVED?""Alright. OK. So let's say I catch this new plague that's going around. What are my chances of dying?""I'm 35 years old. My doctors have given me the all clear. I'm fit as a fiddle.""Sure.""WHAT?""So what does that have to do with the pandemic?""Tested positive? How do these tests work, anyway? . . . Wait, on second thought, never mind. I don't care. I think I've heard enough. I'll take my chances without the vaccine, thank you very much.""What? Why?""Wait, all those guys who got deleted from social media were talking about this years ago. 'Medical martial law' they called it.""What appointment?""Can you do me a favor?""Hit me on the head as hard as you can. I want to go back into a coma."