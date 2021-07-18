Some 30 cities in 10 provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Alborz, Kerman, Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Semnan, Mazandaran, Hormozgan and Kurdistan were affected by floods and inundations in the last four days."Relief and rescue forces worked tirelessly to help 737 flood victims, in addition to providing emergency accommodation to 194 flood victims, and relocated 43 to safe areas," he stated.He went on to lament that six people lost their lives and two people went missing in Kerman province, IRNA reported on Sunday.Some 62 rescue and relief teams, including 248 IRCS forces, participated in operations to save flood-affected people, he noted.