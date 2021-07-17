Earth Changes
Rivers overflow in western region of Uganda, lake floods in northern region
Kasese District, Western Region
NDTV in Uganda reported at least 30 villages have been affected in Kasese District. Homes, livelihoods, crops and roads have all suffered damage. At least 3 people were rescued from raging flood waters of the Nyamwamba river. Police have warned locals not to cross the river until water levels decrease.
One person died in flooding from the Nyamwamba river in May this year.
Lake Kyoga in Amolatar District
Water levels on Lake Kyoga have submerged coastal areas of Amolatar District in the Northern Region of Uganda. Levels of the lake have been rising for some time but flooding has worsened over recent weeks, and is now threatening areas much further inland. Local observers said the water is "advancing daily".
According to media reports in Uganda, the floods have displaced hundreds of households in 11 sub-counties in Amolatar, submerged hundreds of acres of gardens and are threatening to submerge Amolatar District headquarters some kilometres inland.
Namasale Sub-county chairperson, Mr Rembo Onguu, told The Monitor, "In Namasale Sub-county alone, about 400 households have been displaced and about 2,000 gardens have been submerged by floods. About 500 people who have been displaced are now cultivating in Ajuka Forest Reserve in Nabwoyo Parish."
Levels of the lake caused disruption to local populations last year. In August 2020 the government in Uganda reported rising water levels on Lake Albert and Lake Kyoga had displaced over 8,700 people in Buliisa, Nakasongola and Amolatar districts. Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda visited affected areas on 23 August 2020.
In October 2020 the Uganda Red Cross said that rising water levels of Lake Kyoga affected the local population in Kalaki, Kakure Subcounty, Kaberamaido district in Eastern Uganda. Red Cross added, "Our response team on ground conducting assessment. People have expressed concerns of lack of food, fear for malaria among other risks."
