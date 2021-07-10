Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
James Anthony
The Post Millennial
Fri, 09 Jul 2021 22:30 UTC
The Post Millennial
Fri, 09 Jul 2021 22:30 UTC
Ricky Gervais, the creator of the blockbuster show "The Office," told the BBC in an interview that the woke mob may try to cancel the sitcom one day over political correctness. "Good, let them cancel it. I've been paid!" Gervais joked.
Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
- Wendell Phillips
Recent Comments
You mean SANE people aren't mass murderers? Well I'll be damned!!!!
I hope housing is cheaper after the vaxxers die off.
.. .. That picture is quite inaccurate: [Link]
Lines of Credit are due in one year. These are not 30 year mortgages. Which demographic took out these lines of credit? Democrats? Foreigners?...
If we're lucky old hunter will buy some drugs and OD with his painting profits.