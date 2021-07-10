© Phil McCarten / Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Saturday, said the United States Geological Survey.As per reports, the strong quake hit 258 kilometres (160 miles) northeast of the city of Manado in North Sulawesi at a depth of 68 kilometres.Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.Earlier, in January, more than 100 people were killed while thousands left homeless by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi.