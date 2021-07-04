© REUTERS/George Christophorou



Four people were found dead on Sunday as a huge firein Cyprus, razing tracts of forest and gutting dozens of homes in a blaze one official called the worst on record.The blaze,, unfortunately, with victims," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told reporters from the area. The state would stand by and support all those affected, he said.The area includes some of Cyprus's most picturesque mountain villages. Witnesses said slopes of lush pine or fruit tree orchards had been turned to smouldering black stumps on a barren grey landscape.said farmer Andreas Costa, 70, who wept as Anastasiades tried to comfort him."It burnt everything," Costa told state TV.The victims were found dead close to Odou, a mountainous community north of the cities of Limassol and Larnaca. In a statement, Egypt's foreign ministry said it had been informed by Cyprus authorities thatWitnesses said the victimsThe EU's executive, the European Commission, said firefighting planes had departed from Greece to battle the fire and Italy was also planning to deploy aerial firefighters.Israel also pledged assistance and aircraft from British military bases in Cyprus also contributed.The EU's emergency Copernicus satellite was activated to provide damage assessment maps of the affected areas, the Commission said in a statement.