Earth Changes
Incredible tornado hits Guyuan, Hebei, China
YouTube
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 10:40 UTC
- Rare Steller's sea eagle native to eastern Russia spotted in New Brunswick, Canada
- Two killed by wild elephants in northern Chhattisgarh, India
- Severe hailstorm leaves icy covering 4 inches thick in Madan, Bulgaria
- Incredible tornado hits Guyuan, Hebei, China
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji region
- Devastating tornado in Inner Mongolia, China - several killed
- Astronomers may have discovered the smallest and heaviest white dwarf star ever seen
- First drought, now frost threatens Brazilian corn
- Up to 20 missing after heavy rains trigger devastating landslide in Atami, Japan
- Why the left wants Covid to last forever... And the right thinks the pandemic is over already
- Trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders to face tax charges
- Trade deficit rises to more than $70B in May
- Supreme Court rejects florist's case against participating in same-sex wedding
- Israeli police reportedly accuse Shin Bet of being behind 'most' violence in Arab-Israeli communities
- Save the Children is co-opted by transgender ideology. It isn't protecting youngsters, it's endangering them
- Hundreds of children in the Netherlands report being sexually exploited during pandemic
- Facebook rolls out weird 'you've been exposed to extremist content' alerts - encourages reporting wrongthink
- "The whole town is on fire": Wildfire amid record heat wave forces entire Canadian village to evacuate - spark from train suspected
- Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case
- Spain's cynically woke move to allow over-14s to determine their gender undermines parents and leaves vulnerable kids exposed
- Judge to unseal dozens of documents about Ghislaine Maxwell's personal affairs, including those that reveal her and Epstein's relationship with the Clintons
- Big Tech cracks down on Robert Malone, mRNA vaccine pioneer who warns about their risks
- Canada's government is seeking to silence Canadian journalists at home and abroad with a draconian censorship bill
- Does this explain why COVID-19 is normally so puny but occasionally goes bang?
- Four times as many troops & veterans have died by suicide as in combat - study
- Bill Cosby is getting out of prison but, like America, he'll never regain his veneer of moral authority
- Lockdown in New South Wales, Australia fails to prevent spread of Delta Covid variant
- Another Canadian church goes up in flames, amid suspicion arson attacks are linked to unmarked graves discoveries
- Ornate stone carving discovered at Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall
- World's first-known plague victim was hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Dragon Man: Large ancient skull from China could be new human species
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo, butchering of history
- Nesher Ramla Homo type - a prehistoric human previously unknown to science
- Comet strike 13,000-years-ago may have sparked civilisation shift
- Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics
- They've done this before: Five past cases of FBI incitement
- The lush reservoirs of the ancient Maya
- On Nasser's fight for Arab independence and a free Palestine
- Mystery of dark-age grave exhumations probed by archeologists
- 35,000 year old cave paintings may depict ice age sign language
- The Fall of Phaethon - Long published field evidence supports Bronze Age Bavarian impact
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New research suggests Polynesians discovered Antarctica over 1,300 years ago
- Rare 1181 supernova left behind a 'zombie star' remnant
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- Astronomers may have discovered the smallest and heaviest white dwarf star ever seen
- Climate change drove decline of mastodonts and elephants, new study suggests
- China's Zhurong rover sends back video and audio from Mars
- Electric Universe: Invisible bursts of electricity from volcanoes signal explosive eruptions
- Mysterious methane detections on Mars baffle NASA scientists
- 'Scary' Boston Dynamics dance video divides internet as robo-dogs celebrate Hyundai acquisition
- A new kind of visual illusion uncovers how our brains connect the dots
- Prehistory of humans in Asia revealed in new study
- Update on giant oort cloud comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein)
- Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists
- Surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice on the ocean, new research suggests
- Stunning video of chameleon-like abilities of cephalopods
- Evolution of extinct miniature elephants of Sicily revealed through first-ever DNA recovered
- Research shows scientists may need to rethink which genes control aging
- An arc of galaxies 3 billion light-years long may challenge cosmological theories
- More intense and frequent thunderstorms linked to global climate variability
- The Imperial College graph: Covid infections declined before lockdown and INCREASED under it
- Flashback: Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
- First remote surgery conducted by indigenous technology in Iran with dog as trialist
- Incoming visitor from the Oort cloud could be among the largest comets ever documented
- Perth and Western Australia shiver though 2nd coldest start to winter on record - town of Exmouth hit with nearly year's worth of rain in 36 hours
- Hell on the Road of Bones: Wildfires in Russia's Far East engulf highway known worldwide for danger & extremely cold temperatures
- Six dead, three missing as floods and landslides wreak havoc in various districts of Nepal
- Flash floods after heavy rain in China
- New NASA study: Satellites see cooling in the upper atmosphere
- Taal Volcano erupts in the Philippines, evacuation recommended
- South Brazil state Santa Catarina records 3rd consecutive day of rare snow, below-zero temperatures
- Incredible storm causes destruction in Jinan, Shandong, China
- AccuWeather meteorologist: Global warming not to blame for Northwest's heatwave
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Avoid the cold in record heat
- Interplanetary shock wave sparks mid-summer auroras over Canada
- More flash flooding is 'probable' even as Zion National Park in Utah tries to clean up after an inch of rain in an hour
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Indian drugmaker seeking Emergency Use Approval for 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine, touted as world's 1st 'genetically engineered plasmid DNA' vaccine
- Ivermectin's success in battling COVID-19
- U.S. Sen. Johnson holds news conference with families injured by COVID vaccines, ignored by medical community
- Raising the alarm on myocarditis after Covid vaccination
- You plebs need a meat tax, claims millionaire old Etonian 'Food Czar' Dimbleby
- Doctors in Singapore urge expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination to stop vaccine drive for school boys: Media report
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spike Protein is Toxic
- The final nail in the coffin of medical research
- WHO: 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment'
- FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
- Hope for IBS sufferers as new study suggests synthetic tarantula venom could help treat condition
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines likely linked to rare heart condition in kids: CDC panel
- Do doctors understand probability?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Physicians and Researchers Speak Out
- CDC senior scientist: 'We trashed data showing vaccine-autism link in African-American boys'
- Viral Twitter post claims 13yo died of 'cardiac event' as doctors consider link between rare heart condition & vaccine in boys
- SOTT Focus: Should You Get Vaccinated?
- Inventor of mRNA technology: Vaccine causes lipid nanoparticles to accumulate in 'high concentrations' in ovaries
- A group of parents sent their kids' face masks to a lab for analysis - here's what they found
- Large BCG trials underway after indications that century-old TB vaccine offers an immune boost against Covid-19
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
