"ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq. The United States took necessary, appropriate and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation - but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message."

"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks. As a matter of international law, the United States acted pursuant to its right of self-defense. The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope."

The US has launched airstrikes against sites linked to Iranian backed militias in Iraq and Syria, in response to drone attacks against US interests in Iraq.since he was sworn in as president in January and arethat officials in Baghdad and Washington believe were launched by Iranian proxy groups, which have been increasingly active over recent months, testing the authority of the Iraqi leadership as well as US willingness to confront them in the lead up to the resumption of talks to restart the nuclear deal.Pentagon officials said the strikes, carried out on Sunday,, a Britain-based group that closely monitors the Syrian conflict, reported that at least five Iraqi militiamen were killed.Biden has adopted a much less confrontational stance than his predecessor, Donald Trump, who in early 2020 ordered the assassination of powerful Iranian general, Qassem Suleimani, and Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, after a round of rocket attacks on US bases and an attempted storming of the US embassy in Baghdad.The Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby, described the airstrikes as "defensive", saying they were launched in response to anBiden had only once before authorised military action in the region. In February, the US launched airstrikes against facilities in Syria, near the Iraqi border, that it said were used by Iranian-backed militia groups.The Pentagon said those strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq in February that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member and other coalition troops.in what it says is a campaign to stop Iran entrenching it's interests in the region through proxies.On Sunday, Kirby said: