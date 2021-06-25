© Dailynews via REUTERS



A former soldier fired gunshots in a coronavirus field hospital in Thailand on Thursday, killing a 54-year-old patient after earlier shooting dead a convenience store employee, police said.The field hospital was once a drug rehabilitation centre and was reorganised to treat COVID-19 patients.Pictures of the scene at the field hospital showed broken glass in front of an area where patients were sat in their beds.In February last year, a soldier killed 29 people in a rare shooting spree at a Thai shopping mall while, which drew attention to treatment of junior military staff in Thailand.