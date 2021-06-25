Putumayo

Civil Defence in Colombia recently reported that over 20,000 people have been affected by heavy rain, floods and landslides across the country over the last 2 weeks. Almost 2,800 homes have been damaged and over 200 destroyed. At least 1 fatality was reported in Meta Department and one person reported missing in Antioquia.Among the hardest hit areas is the department of Putumayo, where flooding affected the municipalities of Orito, Puerto Asís, Puerto Guzmán, Puerto Caicedo and San Miguel from 13 to 15 June 2021. A total of 10,000 people were affected, including 7,890 in Puerto Asís, where 230 homes were destroyed and 1,770 damaged.In Meta department, Civil Defence reported 8 people were rescued and 1 died in flooding on the Guejar river in Mesetas on 21 June. The overflowing Guayuriba river in Villavicencio affected 30 people on 20 June. Levels of the river have been high in the municipality since 12 June. Parts of El Dorado municipality were also affected by floods during the same period. More recently flooding was reported inIn Arauca Department over 600 people were affected and 250 homes damaged by flooding in Fortul and Arauca municipalities from 10 to 16 June. This flooding came just days after severe flooding affected Puerto Nariño in Saravena municipality.Floods in Puerto Venecia in Achí municipality of Bolívar Department affected over 1,000 people and damaged 200 homes from 13 JuneCivil Defence reported flooding in Caucasia, El Bagre and Rionegro municipalities from 09 to 17 June, affecting over 1,000 people and damaging 200 homes. More recently local media reported heavy rainfall in the city of Medellín triggered landslides in several neighbourhoods, affecting around 80 people on 22 June. One person was reported missing.As many as 3,750 people were affected by flooding in Guacamayal, Zona Bananera municipality of Magdalena Department on 15 June. Hundreds of people were also affected by floods in Ciénaga and El Banco municipalities.