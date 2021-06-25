© Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Romania (IGSU)



Flood and Rainfall Warnings

Authorities in Romania report that floods, heavy rain and strong winds have affected wide areas of the country since 18 June 2021. As of 23 June as many as 16 counties were affected.Firefighters carried out searches for a man reported missing in flood water on 18 June in Mănăstirea Cașin, Bacău county. Seven people were pre-emptively evacuated due to flooding in the same area.Around 60 people were also pre-emptively evacuated from homes in Biliesti, Vrancea County due to the overflow of the Putna River from around 20 June. Evacuees were moved to the homes of friends or relatives.Firefighters were called on to rescue 12 workers who had become isolated by flood water from the rising Zăbala River in Nereju, Vrancea County on 19 June.Meanwhile flood waters damaged a bridge in Neamț County, leaving at least 4 families isolated in Piatra Șoimului Commune.As of 25 June, Romania's National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued yellow and orange level warnings for rivers in much of the country's south east region, while Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (Meteo Romania) issued orange or yellow level warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rain of up to 70 mm and wind gusts of over 80 km/h. Temperatures of over 38° C are possible in western areas.