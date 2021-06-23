German Chancellor Angela Merkel, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, reportedly wants the EU to consider "selective engagement" with Russia on issues of common interest and inviting President Vladimir Putin to a summit.French and German diplomats "wrongfooted" other EU member states at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday by proposing to invite Putin to a summit with the bloc's leaders, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing "people with knowledge of the discussions."The EU suspended summit meetings with Russia in 2014, when Brussels accused Moscow of "annexing" Crimea. The peninsula voted to rejoin Russia after the US-backed nationalists in Kiev overthrew the Ukrainian government and brushed aside a compromise brokered by France and Germany.It was also put forward shortly after the incident in the Black Sea, in which a Russian patrol ship and fighter jet fired warning shots at a British warship that violated their territorial waters near Crimea.