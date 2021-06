© Amazon

The publishing world's in danger of becoming a no-go area for freedom of expression. The delayed publication of a history text, amended after it was deemed "too white," is proof of that.There's a veritable army of freelance censors and sensitivity entrepreneurs enlisted in the policing of culture. Poor Richard Cohen. The British author's book , titled 'The History Makers', was due out earlier this month before being serialised on BBC Radio 4.The book was still set to be released in June by the British publisher Weidenfeld & Nicolson, however. But all it took was an angry missive from Julieanna Richardson, the head of The HistoryMakers, an NGO devoted to promoting the history of African Americans, for Weidenfeld to step back from launching the book, at least for now.Many authors have heeded the message of 'beware' and commission a professional sensitivity reader themselves, especially if they've attempted to write about a cultural minority , such is their fear of being accused of misrepresentation.Advocates of sensitivity readers insist their role is "first and foremost to improve the literary quality of a book by steering the author away from one-dimensional portraits and clichés". The readers themselves claim their job is to promote diversity and not to act as a censor. Unfortunately, they frequently adopt that role. They have no inhibition about dictating what can and cannot be said, or which books should or shouldn't be published.The normalisation of this new form of censorship is having a serious impact on creative freedom. To take a typical example, in 2019, a young-adult fiction author, Amélie Wen Zhao , withdrew her debut book, 'Blood Heir', because reviewers and colleagues who had seen advance copies deemed her depiction of certain groups to be "problematic". Apparently, Zhao had committed a cultural crime in writing about the experience of indentured labourers and the human-trafficked. In a tweet, she apologised for not confining her writing to her own cultural context and announced that publication had been cancelled at her own instigation.Kristenn Einarsson, the chair of the association's Freedom to Publish committee, stated: "Although censorship by governments and authorities is the main threat to publishing in many countries, authors' and publishers' inclination to self-censor is increasing because of major pressure from different sources."Once upon a time, publishers feared provoking the wrath of the state's authoritarian censors. Today, the calls for censorship come from other quarters and, sadly, many publishers have become all too easily cowed.As someone who has published 25 books over the decades, I have the greatest of respect for members of the publishing community. That's why I am so dismayed when I hear stories of young academics who've had their books pulled at the last minute by their editor, who took exception to a certain view they expressed.Once upon a time, the world of publishing encouraged authors to write freely. We must not let book publishing be drowned in the rising tide of intolerance about the expression of diverse views. The attitude summed up in the saying 'publish and be damned' is far healthier than today's injunction to let the cultural police decide what can be published.Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works : The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte