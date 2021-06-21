© Reuters



Qatar said on Sunday that only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 would be allowed to attend the World Cup next year, adding that it is in negotiations to secure one million doses in case the global vaccination drive falls behind.Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told newspapers that while most countries were expected to have vaccinated their citizens by then, Qatar was still taking measures to ensure a successful event.Sheikh Khalid was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday, without identifying the firm.Qatar is planning to make vaccinations available to attendees not already immunised, according to officials, howeverThe emirate has recorded 220,800 cases since the pandemic started in March last year., according to Reuters.Doha is hosting the 2021 Arab Cup in December, an event that Sheikh Khalid said would demonstrate the emirate's preparedness to host major tournaments.The construction of the majority of stadiums had been completed, he said, while work continues on three, including Lusail Stadium, which will host the final match of World Cup 2022.building the infrastructure for the biggest football event in the world.In August 2020, Qatar announced changes in its labour laws, including scrapping the no-objection certificate that forced workers to ask their employers permission to change jobs. Earlier this year, Doha also introduced a new minimum wage law for foreign workers.