A mutant calf born with two heads, four eyes, two mouths and a and a pair of ears has baffles villagers in India's Uttar Pradesh.According to the details, a cow gave birth to a rare two-headed calf in a village in Chandauli's district. The mutant calf was born at the home of Arvind Yadav on Sunday and both the cow and the calf are healthy.The news spread like a jungle fire in the area and people thronged to see the rare calf. Veterinary doctors said that such thing happens due to abnormal development of cells during the development of the embryo.Chief Veterinary Officer of Chandauli Dr Satya Prakash Pandey said, "During the development of the fetus in the womb, cells divide into many parts and during this process sometimes there is an additional development of cells. This is why two heads form."