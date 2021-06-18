Rain-induced landslides are very common in urban areas in the hill-state of Mizoram because houses are built very close to each other.
In a tragic incident reported from Mizoram, 4 children — all from the same family — were buried alive as heavy rain triggered landslides in the Thuampui area of Aizawl on Friday night. Two persons also received severe injuries and their house was also badly damaged by the Aizawl landslide.

The incident occurred after a wall at a construction site collapsed due to the ongoing onslaught of rain which has been going on since Friday evening.