Two women were killed after being hit by a boulder at Satkaldi nullah on Nerva-Bajathal road in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district on Thursday.The incident occurred 10km from Nerva town. The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Kamla Devi and Shukri Devi, 70.They were on their way to mourn a death in the adjoining village. Shimla SP Mohit Chawla said Kamla died on the spot, while the other woman succumbed to her injuries at the Nerva Civil Hospital.The kin of the deceased have been given an immediate relief of ₹ 10,000.Thirty-five people stranded on the highway due to landslides near Gramphu in Lahaul-Spiti district were rescued early on Thursday.It took a joint rescue team, comprising the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Himachal Pradesh Police and volunteers, more than six hours to bring back 35 people to safety past midnight.A police official at Kullu said an alert was received from the police post at Koksar around 6pm on Wednesday that three motorcycles and 11 cars were stranded 8km ahead of Gramphu due to landslides. These vehicles were coming from Losar with 30 passengers, including five children."The BRO machinery cleared three landslides, while a tipper (truck) along with five Gypsies and a Bolero Camper along with police personnel and civilian volunteers reached the site. The rescue ended at 12.30am," said the police official.Some of the passengers went to Manali, while the rest were put up at the PWD Rest House and nearby hotels.