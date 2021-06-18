© Getty Images / Maskot

Hit by flagging ratings, Australia-based Network 10 has reportedly pitched itself as a voice for "social justice, equality and inclusion" and telling advertisers to "go woke" or risk going broke.In a virtual presentation on Thursday, the network touted its "ability to influence culture" and "socially progressive audience" as qualities that separated it from its competition. Executives also spoke about its emphasis on "integrity" and the need for "purpose-driven" programming."How can we better promote and employ social justice, equality and inclusion? How can we represent all Australians and their stories? How can we raise the conversation and not lower the bar?" said Rod Prosser, an executive from ViacomCBS, the network's US-based parent company.Noting these were "questions of integrity", Prosser said the defining metric today for evaluating media companies and publishers was whether they are "doing all they can to align with the values" important to increasingly discerning consumers.Noting that the network's audience "thinks younger" and was "open to new products... and new ideas", its national sales director Lisa Squillace said they did not "have the rusted-on viewers with fixed mindsets and habits that can't be broken."The network's shift toward 'wokeness' is in keeping with recent trends at ViacomCBS, which in April inked a deal with #MeToo movement founder and activist Tarana Burke to develop stories that "embrace complexity and highlight underrepresented voices.""Creating space for new narratives has always been an integral part of cultural change work," Burke had said at the time, adding that the partnership would help "build new audiences for new voices."