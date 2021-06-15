This stunning fireball was spotted over the south of Spain on 14 June 2021, at about 23:33 local time (equivalent to 21:33universal time). The event was generated by a rock from the potentially hazardous asteroid 2004HW. The rock hit the atmosphere at about 50,000 km / h and generated a fireball that began at an altitude of about 83 km over the southwest of the province of Málaga, and ended at a height of around 38 km over the east of the province of Sevilla .Many casual eyewitnesses could see this bolide, most of them located in the provinces of Sevilla, Málaga, and Cádiz. The fireball was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Calar Alto. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).