© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov

While alarm bells about conflict with Russia are constantly ringing in the Western press, the public, it turns out, may not be listening to them, with new research concluding the EU's citizens have a less hostile view of Moscow.The report, published A majority of those who answered said that they took a positive view of Russia, withOverall, more respondents felt that relations with Russia, with the authors of the report saying Ankara's low favorability rating was "quite worrying."Of the countries listed,At the same time, the outlook for Russia's reputation abroad was not entirely rosy. While the majority of respondents said they would be confident in receiving a coronavirus vaccine developed in the EU, US or UK, only around one in three said they would be happy having a Russian-made jab. However, this was still significantly more than was the case for China, with just 24% of respondents expressing confidence in a Beijing-made formula. The EU is still conducting a long-running review of Moscow's Sputnik V, despite disquiet from some national leaders over the slow pace of the appraisal.In May, an explosive report published by the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee unveiled a number of proposals that were widely interpreted as supporting regime change in Russia. Mooted tactics included "the establishment of a Free Russia Television with 24/7 airtime" and foreign policy driven by a desire to convince Russians to turn on their government.Speaking earlier this year, Moscow's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey