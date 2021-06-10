collapse
The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, with dramatic effect on 09 June, 2021. More than 200mm of rain falling in less than 12 hours. Roads were inundated with flood water up to 50cm deep, causing widespread traffic disruption. Train services were also interrupted.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming 3 or 4 days. Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to various parts of Maharashtra state in response.

The government of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reported a building collapsed in Malvani, Malad West. At least 11 people have died in the incident, with 17 injured and 15 rescued. More are feared buried in the rubble and firefighters are conducting rescue operations. Three other buildings nearby are in "dangerous condition" and the residents have been evacuated, the BMC said.




Although the cause of the collapse is not clear, some speculated the building it was the result of heavy rainfall as with other similar tragedies in the past. Over 20 people died in Malad East, Mumbai, when a wall collapsed destroying several makeshift homes during heavy rainfall in July 2019.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who visited the site following the incident, said the house collapsed due to heavy rain in the city. On Social Media he said:

"Extremely pained! My thoughts are with the families of victims who lost their loved ones. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. We express our full support for the ongoing rescue efforts at the site of the tragedy."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, adding that he was "shocked and saddened to hear about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate building collapse in Mumbai. Effective measures to prevent such incidents from recurring should be put in place as the city braces for monsoon."