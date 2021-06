The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, with dramatic effect on 09 June, 2021.Roads were inundated with flood water up to 50cm deep, causing widespread traffic disruption. Train services were also interrupted.. Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to various parts of Maharashtra state in response.The government of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reported a building collapsed in Malvani, Malad West.Although the cause of the collapse is not clear, some speculated the building it was the result of heavy rainfall as with other similar tragedies in the past. Over 20 people died in Malad East, Mumbai, when a wall collapsed destroying several makeshift homes during heavy rainfall in July 2019.Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who visited the site following the incident, said the house collapsed due to heavy rain in the city. On Social Media he said:"Extremely pained! My thoughts are with the families of victims who lost their loved ones. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. We express our full support for the ongoing rescue efforts at the site of the tragedy."Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, adding that he was "shocked and saddened to hear about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate building collapse in Mumbai. Effective measures to prevent such incidents from recurring should be put in place as the city braces for monsoon."