Torrential rain caused flooding and landslides in the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil from 08 June 2021.The government of Santa Catarina said teams from the Military Fire Department of Santa Catarina (CBMS) responded to calls for assistance in several municipalities.The municipality and city of Canelinha was one of the hardest hit, where dozens of homes were flooded and 146 people evacuated to temporary shelter. Other rescues and evacuations were carried out in Brusque, Tubarão and Itajaí. CBMS also responded to calls in Balneário and Camboriú. In total at least 16 municipalities have reported incidents of flooding and severe weather impacts, with further heavy rain fall forecast.Meanwhile the ongoing drought conditions have worsened in western areas of the state, and 80 municipalities have now declared an emergency situation. Civil defence said currently 3% of Santa Catarina's municipalities are in critical condition in relation to compromising the water supply, 8% in alert and 26% in a state of care.