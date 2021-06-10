Flash floods swamped areas around the city of Ankara, Turkey, on 09 June 2021. Worst affected was the metropolitan district of Mamak, Ankara Province. Videos shared on Social Media showed flood waters racing through streets, dragging vehicles and debris. Media reported dozens of buildings and roads damaged.Turkey's meteorological agency Meteoroloji Genel Müdürlüğü wanred of further heavy rainfall in the south of the country, in particular the provinces of Adana, Osmaniye and Kahramanmaraş.