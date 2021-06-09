© The Globe and Mail/KJN



Maybe now that Dr. Tony Fauci has begun to spill the beans on his doings in service to the Wuhan virology lab, the phrase "conspiracy theory," flogged by the media as jauntily and incessantly as by the soviet kommissars of yore, will have worn out its welcome.He looks circumstantially like an epic villain of history, who promoted and funded dangerous research activities knowingly, which led to an international disaster that killed millions of people and destroyed countless livelihoods and households, perhaps even the whole global economy, when all is said and done — and he appears to have lied at every step along the way.As a practical matter, what is the "Joe Biden" admin going to do about him? Throw him under the bus? I don't think they can at this point.Whether the Covid-19 pandemic was an overt tactic in that campaign, or just the result of Dr. Fauci's catastrophic bad judgment, remains to be revealed. But at least half the country will conclude thatAll Joe Biden's handlers can do now is fade Dr. Fauci out, keep him off the cable channels, and hope the public can be distracted with some new nonsense. You also have good reason to doubt that Merrick Garland will do anything but look the other way and whistle.There were so many more authorities caught lying over the past five years, but who got off scot-free — Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Comey (actually, the whole FBI and DOJ E-suites), John Brennan, James Clapper, Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, Adam Schiff, and the editors and producers of the news media, plus the execs of social media —The result has been an utter collapse of authority in this land, so thatfrom the current pitiful president of the USA, to most elected and appointed officials, judges, corporate CEOs, college deans and presidents, and "The Science" itself. Just remember:They are aiming to get at it, too, for example, the truth about the 2020 election. Maybe now you can begin to see why this is important.Yet the cable news channels were really at it last night (Thursday) with Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper of CNN, and the slippery crew at MSNBC, strenuously assailing the Arizona election audit with their usual battery of opprobrious slogans: it's a "conspiracy theory," "baseless," a "Big Lie."And perhaps not just in Arizona, because other states are warming to the audit idea."Joe Biden's" DOJ may yet try to quash the AZ audit. But one subsidiary truth to be gleaned in all this is thatas a constitutional matter and if the DOJ tries to lay some horseshit ruse about "civil rights" on the operation, they'll end up with their pants on fire, maybe even an official nullification of federal action. Sound a little civil war-ish?If a growing number of Americans come to believe that the pandemic was a number run on them by the authorities, they may be more disposed to going forward with election audits in several states.Does the country perhaps have to call a re-do of the election, this time without mail-in ballots and with a more serious effort to substantiate the votes? That's a tall order. Or does "Joe Biden" just keep ridin' out for ice cream cones? Geopolitics may determine that. Can the nation afford to keep such a weak and illegitimate regime in power?I'll tell you something that could happen: "Joe Biden" (his handlers and their factotums, anyway) may try something else,That would do the trick, I'm sure. In fact, it looks like theby announcing it's "tapering" its bond buying activities, starting with corporate "junk" bonds. You know what will happen if they ramp up tapering of more bond purchases (currently around $120-billion-a-month)?— because who else will buy that paper at near-zero interest rates? (And, by the way, Russia just announced it's about to sell off all its sovereign holdings in US dollars.)