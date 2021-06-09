O:H header
Germany has seen two totalitarian regimes in the 20th century: Nazism and communism in Eastern Germany. This gives many Germans unique insights into the workings of propaganda, mass-hypnosis and dictatorial policies. At the same time, we can witness a return of these blights in the form of medical tyranny, with most Germans - again - falling for the plot.

In today's show, we talk to Sott.net editor Luke, a German who follows what's going on in the country of Goethe and Hitler, of Kant and the Stasi. What did Germany learn from these experiences and why does it seem to fail? What can that teach the rest of the Western world about how to get through this madness?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the re-run of Nazism under different pretexts.


Running Time: 01:11:39

Download: MP3 — 65.6 MB